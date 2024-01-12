Farmer Peter Quayle has accepted the role of Captain of the Parish of Malew.
Government House announced that Mr Peter Quayle had accepted the Lieutenant Governor's request today (Friday).
Mr Quayle replaces Mr Roy Gelling CP who died in November last year still in post. Mr Gelling served the parish of Malew for 27 years.
A well-known and popular figure in the farming community, Mr Quayle runs Ballagraingey Farm in St Mark's with his wife Sheila.
He is also the principal auctioneer for Central Marts while him and his family also run Glenlough Campsite in Marown.
He will be sworn in by Sir John Lorimer at Government House later this month.