Government House has announced that Paul Costain has accepted the Governor’s request to be the new Captain of the Parish of Rushen.
Mr Costain replaces Stanley Clucas who has retired from the position, having served in the role for 25 years.
He is a well-known and popular figure in the island’s farming community, running Moorhouse Farm in Colby with his partner Sally-Ann Maiden.
Paul has also won the Cleveland Medal in the Manx Music Festival (the Guild) on three occasions and regularly sings at events around the island, supporting his local community for many years.
Mr Costain will be sworn in as Captain of the Parish of Rushen at a ceremony at Government House later this year.
He was offered the prestigious role by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer in a surprise visit to his farm.
He joins the 16 other captains of the parishes, whose ancient powers include the authority to raise a militia, and light beacons to warn of invasions.
The role is now largely ceremonial, though captains are responsible for calling requisition meetings if requested to do so by parishioners.
The Governor makes the decision, assisted by nominations from local people and commissioners.
His predecessor, Stanley Clucas, stepped down in September but said he had immensely enjoyed the position for the last 25 years, and ‘looks forward to seeing someone a bit younger and with a fresh perspective take on the role’.
Mr Costain said: ‘It is with great pleasure that I accept the role of captain of the parish of Rushen, following Stanley Clucas’s well deserved retirement.
‘I am deeply honoured to have the opportunity to take on the mantle.
‘Mr Clucas’s retirement marks the end of an era, as he has been invaluable as a leader in our community for many years.
‘His dedication and service I’m left with big shoes to fill and I am committed to upholding the tradition and values he has exemplified throughout his tenure.
‘Rushen Parish is a special place and my family roots, in the land, run deep.
‘From the picturesque Cronk Ny Arrey Laa, which translates to the hill of the day watch from which the job fell on the shoulders of the captain of the parish, to continually view the horizon for invasion both day and night. This was known as watch and ward.
‘It stands to remind us of the enduring spirit and resilience of the Rushen Parish, the role of the Captain of the Parish of the Isle of Man is steeped in tradition and carries a great responsibility.
‘As I step into this position, I am acutely aware of the duty to preserve and protect our heritage, whilst also contributing and supporting our community.
‘I am deeply grateful for the trust and the support of the residents of Rushen Parish and look forward to working together to ensure that our community remains a beacon of strength, unity and tradition.’