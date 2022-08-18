New chair for business agency
Steve Pickett, Business Isle of Man
Business Isle of Man, an executive agency for the Department for Enterprise, has appointed Steve Pickett as non-executive chair of the board and is also looking for new non-executive board members.
Steve Pickett, co-founder of Best Energy Solutions Ltd, originally joined the agency as a non-executive board member in 2018, and has now been appointed as chair following a competitive recruitment process.
Mr Pickett, then managing director of Trade Distribution Ltd and board member of Heron and Brearley, previously acted as the representative for the logistics sector in the business agency board, having spent more than 30 years in the logistics industry in the UK and Isle of Man.
Most recently, he has set up a company on the island supporting businesses with their energy-efficiency and sustainability targets, which include retrofitting commercial buildings with smart devices operated and controlled via cloud based systems, using the internet of things and smart data to harness energy efficiencies and cost savings.
Mr Pickett said: ‘I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the business agency as chair of the board, and building in the hard work which has been undertaken by the outgoing chair, Stephen Bradley MBE, over the past few years to further support, promote and develop the sectors within the agency’s remit.
‘Having worked closely with a number of sectors which Business Isle of Man represents, I am excited by the appointment and I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside experienced and enthusiastic existing board members, Dave Hester, manager director at Swagelok; Carol Glover, professional coach and mentor at Carol Glover Mentoring; Janna Horsthuis, managing director of Robinson’s and Stephen Smyth, general manager of Island Aggregates, all working together to help each sector realise its full potential.’
Tim Johnston MHK, political member for Business Isle of Man, said: ‘Business Isle of Man will play an important part in the work outlined in Our Island Plan and the draft Economic Strategy, including leveraging opportunities in the emerging Medicinal Cannabis and CleanTech sectors.
‘I would like to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to Stephen Bradley MBE, and all of the previous board members, who played a significant role in building strong foundations for growth, and supporting industry through the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
‘I am looking forward to working with Steve Pickett, and the entire board once formed, to drive forward initiatives to make sure these sectors of the island’s economy are increasingly secure, diverse and sustainable.’
Industry representatives will shortly be able to express interest in joining the business agency non-executive board, offering an opportunity to play an integral part in shaping the current and future direction of the agency and supporting the continued growth and success of the Isle of Man’s export and domestic sectors.
More information about the roles available and the application process will be available in the coming weeks.
Individuals who are interested in becoming a member of the business agency board and would like to have an informal conversation about the agency’s remit are encouraged to contact Tim Cowsill, head of Business Isle of Man by emailing [email protected]
