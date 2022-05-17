New climbing wall for Foxdale Primary School

Foxdale Primary School has used money donated by a runner to buy new climbing walls.

During the third lockdown in 2021, Stephen Schuster set himself a challenge of running 10 kilometres every day for 30 days.

After surpassing his target and running of total of 320km over 32 days, he manage to raise £1600, which he opted to split and donate half each to Isle of Man Foodbank and Foxdale Primary School.

The school have used the donated funds to buy and install two new ‘traverse’ climbing walls for the pupils to enjoy.