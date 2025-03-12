A new convenience store is set to open in the south of the Isle of Man in the coming weeks, marking the first Costcutter-branded supermarket on the island.
The store, located in the Dandara development at Reayrt Mie in Ballasalla, will open in Cringle Close.
Costcutter operates convenience stores across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, offering groceries, food to go, newspapers and household essentials.
While an official opening date is unconfirmed, the store is expected to open very soon.