A new convenience store is set to open in the south of the Isle of Man in the coming weeks, marking the first Costcutter-branded supermarket on the island.

The store, located in the Dandara development at Reayrt Mie in Ballasalla, will open in Cringle Close.

While it will be the first to carry the Costcutter name, the company already operates Mace stores in Bathurst Street, Douglas; Ballawattleworth Estate, Peel; and Birch Hill, Onchan, which will be rebranded under Costcutter signage over the next few months.

Costcutter operates convenience stores across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, offering groceries, food to go, newspapers and household essentials.

While an official opening date is unconfirmed, the store is expected to open very soon.