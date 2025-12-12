Emergency crews were called to a hotel on Douglas Promenade at approximately 5:46pm last night following reports of potentially unsafe debris on the building’s roof.
Firefighters from Douglas Fire Station arrived promptly and conducted an initial assessment, identifying loose material that posed a risk to the public. The surrounding area was immediately cordoned off to ensure safety while awaiting specialist equipment.
A turntable ladder appliance was brought to the scene and positioned to allow firefighters to access the roof. Crews safely removed the dislodged debris, which was believed to have come loose as a result of recent stormy weather.
No injuries were reported, and the area was reopened once the scene was confirmed safe.
A spokesperson from the Fire Service commented: ‘We urge everyone to remain vigilant and be aware of potentially dangerous debris, particularly following periods of severe weather.
‘We would like to thank our colleagues from the Isle of Man Constabulary, who assisted with traffic management during a busy evening of Christmas shopping. Your support is always appreciated.’
The clearing of debris was the latest clean-up operation as a result of Storm Bram earlier this week.
Gusts reached 74mph at Ronaldsway and topped 100mph on Snaefell on Tuesday.
A rare red weather warning was issued as waves overtopped sea walls and the Department of Infrastructure closed several coastal and upland routes.
Steam Packet sailings were cancelled and flights were axed, while emergency crews dealt with fallen trees, flooding and debris at numerous locations.
One of the most significant incidents occurred when a tree fell onto a parked vehicle on Captain’s Hill, Laxey.
Highway Services said crews had been dealing with fallen trees ‘at multiple sites across the island’ with support from DEFA and private tree surgeons.
The storm left roads littered with windblown debris and several remained closed while clearance work continued.