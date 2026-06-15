Members of Douglas Amateur Swimming Club came together last weekend to celebrate its annual awards ceremony.

Taking place at Victoria Hall on Finch Road, the event saw club members recognised for a wide range of awards while chairwoman Emma Barlow and Head Coach James Wright also provided speeches.

The senior male swimmer of the year was awarded to Magnus Kelly, while Kiera Prentice was named as female swimmer of the year.

Coach of the year was awarded to Kara Lee, while Elizabeth Tinkler was named multi-classification swimmer of the year.

Club captains for the upcoming season were also named as Jacob Craine and Zoe Neuwirt, with vice-captains Carter Kneale and Katelyn Henrico.

Talking about the ceremony, chairwoman Emma Barlow said: ‘Our 2025-26 DASC awards were an amazing celebration of our season. The club has almost trebled in size since 2023, supported by lots of phenomenal volunteers.

‘We awarded lots of trophies for our annual club gala, and celebrated other achievements such as our youngest swimmers who took part in a “splash off” gala with other local clubs.

‘Thanks to South Douglas Old Friends Club for hosting the event and Appetites catering for a great selection of food.’

Also making an appearance at the event was the King’s baton, which was present ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.

The club celebrated its members travelling to the Games this year - Peter Allen, Laura Kinley, Magnus Kelly and Kiera Prentice, supported by Team Manager Sian Killey.

The Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, bringing together around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.

Competition will include athletics and para-athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, boxing, judo and bowls.

Magnus Kelly is awarded male swimmer of the year
Magnus Kelly is awarded male swimmer of the year (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
Female swimmer of the year Kiera Prentice
Female swimmer of the year Kiera Prentice (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
Lyla Jones and Annalia Raby are awarded for diligence in training, pictured with head coach James Wright (left)
Lyla Jones and Annalia Raby are awarded for diligence in training, pictured with head coach James Wright (left) (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
Chairwoman Emma Barlow provides a speech
Chairwoman Emma Barlow provides a speech (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
The King’s baton was present at the awards ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer
The King’s baton was present at the awards ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
Junior members of Douglas Swimming Club with the King's baton
Junior members of Douglas Swimming Club with the King's baton (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
Some of the trophies and shields on display
Some of the trophies and shields on display (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
All smiles!
All smiles! (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)
The Douglas Swimming Club annual awards ceremony at Victoria Hall gets underway (All photos: Callum Staley)
The Douglas Swimming Club annual awards ceremony at Victoria Hall gets underway (All photos: CJS Photography / Callum Staley) (CJS Photography / Callum Staley)