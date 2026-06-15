Members of Douglas Amateur Swimming Club came together last weekend to celebrate its annual awards ceremony.
Taking place at Victoria Hall on Finch Road, the event saw club members recognised for a wide range of awards while chairwoman Emma Barlow and Head Coach James Wright also provided speeches.
The senior male swimmer of the year was awarded to Magnus Kelly, while Kiera Prentice was named as female swimmer of the year.
Coach of the year was awarded to Kara Lee, while Elizabeth Tinkler was named multi-classification swimmer of the year.
Club captains for the upcoming season were also named as Jacob Craine and Zoe Neuwirt, with vice-captains Carter Kneale and Katelyn Henrico.
Talking about the ceremony, chairwoman Emma Barlow said: ‘Our 2025-26 DASC awards were an amazing celebration of our season. The club has almost trebled in size since 2023, supported by lots of phenomenal volunteers.
‘We awarded lots of trophies for our annual club gala, and celebrated other achievements such as our youngest swimmers who took part in a “splash off” gala with other local clubs.
‘Thanks to South Douglas Old Friends Club for hosting the event and Appetites catering for a great selection of food.’
Also making an appearance at the event was the King’s baton, which was present ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this summer.
The club celebrated its members travelling to the Games this year - Peter Allen, Laura Kinley, Magnus Kelly and Kiera Prentice, supported by Team Manager Sian Killey.
The Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, bringing together around 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations and territories.
Competition will include athletics and para-athletics, swimming and para swimming, artistic gymnastics, track cycling and para track cycling, netball, boxing, judo and bowls.