A popular Onchan nature reserve has reopened to the public after being closed for almost a year, following refurbishment work carried out by volunteers and the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Known as ‘Curragh Kiondroghad’ in Manx Gaelic, the site was originally a mill pond and is now an important wildlife habitat in the heart of the village.
Steve Wright, from the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT), said: ‘It is special because it is a little pocket of nature in an otherwise urban area.’
The wetlands feature a small area of open water surrounded by vegetation, with a boardwalk allowing visitors to explore the reserve.
A team of volunteers helped speed up the reopening by carrying out refurbishment work on sections of the boardwalk.
MWT Head of Engagement Carmel Croukamp said: ‘These spaces provide valuable habitat for plants and animals, helping nature recover in increasingly developed landscapes. At the same time, they offer people a place to walk, volunteer, learn, relax and connect with the natural world.
‘Wetlands are among the richest habitats for wildlife, but they are also some of the most vulnerable. Over many decades, large areas of wetland have disappeared, making places such as Onchan Wetlands increasingly important.’
The trust says the best time to visit the wetlands is between April and July, making the reopening well timed for wildlife enthusiasts hoping to spot some of the species found there.
Birds regularly seen at the site include robins, blackbirds and grey wagtails.
The reserve is also home to a wide range of plant life, with cuckooflowers, red campion and yellow iris thriving during the spring and summer months.
Mallards are also frequent visitors to the wetlands.
The site reopened in time for the Secret Gardens initiative, which took place at the weekend.
Onchan MHK Rob Callister said: ‘Our friends at the Manx Wildlife Trust, together with their dedicated team of volunteers, have worked tirelessly in recent months to refurbish the Onchan Wetlands.
‘I would strongly encourage people to visit the Onchan Wetlands to discover the local wildlife and enjoy this wonderful natural space.’