Tynwald will be asked to approve £16.3m in capital funding for investment in housing, health and infrastructure projects.
The funding is for three projects - £6m for a replacement to the Radcliffe Villas respite facility, £5.3m for a housing scheme at Ballacubbon in Colby and £5m for airfield drainage improvements.
Redevelopment of Radcliffe Villas, an adult learning disability respite unit on Glencrutchery Road, Douglas, aims to provide modern, accessible and high-quality care for vulnerable adults.
The current accommodation, which opened in 1983, is outdated and no longer meets the needs of its residents.
The new 12-bedroom facility, to be constructed on land at the rear of the existing respite unit, will include en-suite rooms, ceiling track hoists, fully-equipped disabled bathrooms and office facilities for staff.
A planning application for the demolition of the existing unit and construction of its replacement was submitted in June 2022 and approved in January last year (22/00635/B).
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK said: ‘I am delighted that this much-needed project is advancing.
‘This essential funding will help us create a new, sustainable and modern facility. The project is crucial for ensuring the continued delivery of effective respite services, supporting families and carers in the community.’
The Ballacubbon housing project has been overseen by the Department of Infrastructure and will see the construction of 20 two-bedroom properties - seven houses and four apartments for first-time buyers, plus five bungalows and four apartments for public sector rent.
Half the site has previously been developed for affordable housing.
Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood MHK said: ‘The project in Ballacubbon will mark a significant step towards meeting the needs of the local community.’
The scheme at Ronaldsway will refurbish and improve the drainage on the airfield, reducing surface water flooding. The DoI had said it will also improve the Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) ‘to support aircraft in the event any leave the paved surfaces’.
Dr Haywood added: ‘Maintenance of this kind is essential to the facility’s continued safe operation while adhering to regulatory requirements.’
Tynwald will asked to vote through funding approval for the three schemes at the sitting taking place between January 21 and 23.