Concerns have been raised over the availability of marshals for contingency and rest days ahead of the TT, with organisers saying additional volunteers are still needed despite overall numbers looking ‘pretty healthy’.
The TT Marshals Association (TTMA) says it remains on course to provide the 600-plus marshals required for each qualifying and race session, but has appealed for more people to step forward to cover gaps in the schedule.
Laura Sawyer, one of the TTMA directors, said while the core staffing levels are broadly on track, certain periods remain tight.
She said: ‘The contingency/rest days are currently quite low, so we would ask people to sign on for them if they would be able to help as this helps with the decision-making process if it looks like we may need to use them.’
She added that, in general, numbers were following a similar pattern to last year and organisers were confident sessions would be covered provided those who had signed on attend as expected.
‘At the moment we are on a similar trajectory to last year, so as long as everyone who has signed on turns up, we're looking like we should cover each session,’ she said.
‘That said, we have a few days where things are quite close, particularly on the Mountain, so we can always use more marshals!’
Despite those pinch points, the TTMA says recruitment has been boosted by an increase in newcomers signing up this year, alongside a strong base of returning volunteers.
Ms Sawyer said word of mouth and family connections were playing a key role in attracting fresh interest, alongside efforts to raise the profile of marshals on social media.
New volunteers are required to complete online training before being placed on course with experienced marshals, allowing them to gain practical knowledge of TT conditions.
Returning marshals, she said, remain vital to the smooth running of the event, both in delivering safety on course and helping to train the next generation.