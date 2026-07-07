Families are being encouraged to explore the island's public libraries this summer through a new literary adventure celebrating reading, Manx culture and language.
The new Library Discovery Trail (Cassan Cronnee Lioarlan) has been created through a partnership between the island's six public libraries in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel, Port Erin, Castletown and Onchan.
The trail was developed collaboratively by the six libraries, with graphic design by Cara Corlett, illustrations by Felicity Wood and funding from Culture Vannin.
It supports both the National Year of Reading and Blein ny Gaelgey (The Year of the Manx Language).
Launched this week, the free trail invites children and families to visit each library in search of illustrated characters inspired by Manx folklore. Created by local artist Felicity Wood, each hidden character is paired with a Manx word, which participants record in a special trail booklet available free from any of the six libraries.
As families complete each stop, they can collect an exclusive sticker from library staff.
Those who visit all six libraries and collect every sticker will be entered into a prize draw to win a Toniebox.
A Toniebox is a screen-free digital audio player designed especially for children.
Running until Saturday, November 28, the Discovery Trail aims to encourage children to read, promote the island's library service and inspire families to explore different communities while learning more about Manx folklore and language.
Jan Macartney, City Librarian, said the initiative offers something for both regular library users and first-time visitors.
She said: 'This really is a scheme we are excited about as we team up with our counterparts around the island. Not only does it offer a memorable adventure filled with stories, folklore and language, it's a fantastic way for families to explore all six public libraries, discover Manx culture and create lasting memories together during the summer and autumn months.
'Families can now collect their free trail booklet and begin their journey. Aigh Vie! Good luck!'