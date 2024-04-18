A new breakfast club for pupils before school has been launched in Marown.
Nicola Kinrade, from Glen Vine, decided to start ‘Morning Toast Breakfast Club’ after seeing a post on Facebook from a lady reaching out for help as her children are starting at Marown Primary School soon.
While Nicola says she was lucky over the years that she had her parents for support in the mornings when her two eldest children were at school, other parents struggle to balance their mornings before work.
The new club, offering healthy breakfast options for a fee of £4, include toast, yoghurts, cereal, fruit and breakfast bars.
Nicola is a qualified nursery nurse and also offers age-appropriate activities which pupils can do after they have eaten their breakfast.
On Thursday morning, in the first week of breakfast club, kids enjoyed making paper planes.
Nicola said the club is ‘what it says on the tin’ and she can’t believe it’s taken her this long to even think about it.
She continued: ‘The lady’s post got me thinking, and that’s when I reached out to Marown Commissioner Alison Lynch regarding hiring the church hall and it’s gone from there.’
Not satisfied with just making morning runs easier for parents in Marown, Nicola is already thinking about expanding her services island wide.
She said: ‘I am hoping to reach out to other church halls or anyone who has spare space for an hour and a half in the mornings with surrounding schools so I can provide my service across the island and help where families are struggling.
‘But also giving parents opportunity to take advantage of flexible hours and other benefits they don't necessarily have at the moment!’
And it’s not Nicola thinking of ideas, her youngest son Harry has suggested ‘Fry up Fridays’, which she says she is considering.
To find out more information about the Morning Toast Breakfast Club, visit its Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1111064606772389/.