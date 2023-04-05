Braddan Commissioners have pulled out of a recycling deal with Douglas Council.
The Union Mills-based local authority is now working with a local business for its kerbside collection scheme.
The deal, with Recycle Collect, starts today (Wednesday) with collections t every two weeks.
Residents in North Braddan (Strang, Union Mills, Mount Rule, Baldwin, Cronkbourne, Farmhill and Cooil) will have their collections on Wednesdays.
South Braddan (Richmond Hill, Kewaigue Hill and Port Soderick) on Thursdays and Mount Murray residents’ recycling will be picked up on Fridays.