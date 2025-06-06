The Southern Vintage Engine and Tractor Club, will be holding its annual two-day Vintage Show this weekend.
It will take place at the Doctor's Meadow, off the Castletown Bypass, near the Southern 100 Clubhouse on Saturday and Sunday (June 14 and 15).
The club wishes to thank the Gawne family of Pooil Vaish for the use of the field.
A spokesperson from the club added: ‘At our Vintage Show there will be displays of vintage and classic tractors, vintage farm machinery, stationary engines with associated equipment, vintage working demonstrations including baling hay.
‘We will also have vintage and classic cars as well as some commercial vehicles and hopefully some motorbikes on display.
‘We are hoping to be joined by some visitors who are bringing some exhibits over to the island to our show.
‘If anyone wishes to display their vintage vehicle at this show then please turn up.’
The show will be open from 9.30am to 5pm each day.
Admission is £3 per person with children under-14 free.
For any more information, then please contact Orry Mitchell on 07624 496870.
