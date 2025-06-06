Support measures will be in place at Isle of Man schools on Monday following the death of a 14-year-old boy in Ramsey.
The Department of Education, Sport and Culture said it recognised the shock and sadness caused by the incident and was working with schools and partner agencies to ensure help is available for both students and staff.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with homicide and appeared in court via video link earlier this week.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘This tragedy has deeply affected all of us, and our thoughts are first and foremost with the families, friends and school communities involved.
‘I want to reassure our students, parents and staff across the Island that they need not struggle alone. We are doing everything we can to make sure support is available and accessible.’
The Department said being in school can provide comfort and routine, and that all schools have procedures in place to support wellbeing. Some secondary schools will also implement additional support measures.
It is working day by day to assess the needs of school communities and has advised that some planned activities may be reviewed to ensure they remain appropriate and sensitive to current circumstances.
A spokesperson added: ‘Support is available both within schools and through wider services for anyone affected. Whether you are a student, teacher, parent or friend, your care and compassion can make a real difference.’
Christopher died after what prosecutors described as a ‘physical altercation’ in Ramsey. Neighbours called 999 after the teenager collapsed. Emergency services responded quickly but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accused boy was arrested shortly afterwards and taken to police headquarters. He made his first appearance in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday and appeared again at the Juvenile Court on Wednesday. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear again on July 2, with a committal date set for July 16.
Chief Constable Russ Foster described the incident as one of ‘profound sadness’. He also urged the public not to share videos or images of the scene, which have been circulating on social media.
‘Social media is a part of modern life, but that does not excuse the spread of speculation or distressing content,’ he said. ‘I would urge people not to share this material, which may cause significant distress and increase tension in the community.’
Detective Superintendent Stephen Maddocks said police are also investigating threats of retaliation circulating online.
He said: ‘We understand emotions are high, but this behaviour detracts from the investigation into the death of a child and from policing the TT festival.’
Ramsey Town Commissioners issued a statement urging kindness and sensitivity. Chairman Alby Oldham said: ‘Let us show respect by allowing the authorities to do their work.’
Police continue to appeal for information. Anyone with footage or relevant details should contact Police Headquarters on 631212 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Support services are also available. For urgent help, the Crisis Response and Home Treatment Team can be reached on 642860. For those under 16, the Talk service at Isle Listen is on 679544. Further resources are available at www.gov.im/wellbeingsupport.