CTH Insurance has been confirmed as lead sponsor of this summer’s Southern District Agricultural Show.
The 2026 show will take place on July 25-26 at Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla, bringing together exhibitors, farmers, equestrians, island producers and families for one of the best-loved events in the summer calendar.
A spokesperson for the Douglas-based insurer said: ‘The sponsorship forms part of CTH’s wider centenary programme for 2026, through which the business is supporting local initiatives, events and organisations that reflect the character and resilience of the island.
‘By taking a lead role at the Southern Show, CTH is recognising the importance of the rural sector and the people and communities connected to it.
‘For CTH, the partnership reflects values that have shaped the business throughout its history: trust, resilience, continuity and a strong connection to local people.
‘Those same qualities are evident in the Southern Show, which continues to bring together generations of the Manx community each summer.’
CTH managing director Alex Freeman said the sponsorship was an important part of how the business wants to celebrate its 100th year.
‘It is one of the island’s most recognisable and well-supported community events, with deep roots in Manx farming and rural life.
‘As we mark our centenary year, it feels especially important to support organisations and events that mean so much to local people and that help keep those traditions strong.’
Each year, the Southern Show attracts visitors from across the island and beyond, offering a weekend that combines competition, heritage, education and entertainment.
From prizewinning livestock and equestrian classes to local produce, trade stands and family attractions, it remains an important platform for celebrating the best of Manx country life.
Southern Show president Keith Masson said: ‘We are delighted to welcome CTH Insurance as lead sponsor of the 2026 Southern Agricultural Show.
‘Their support during their centenary year reflects a strong commitment to the Island’s rural community and the traditions that make the Show such an important event in the Manx calendar.
‘We look forward to working with the CTH team to make the 2026 show a great success.’
Alex added: ‘Our centenary is not only a moment to reflect on CTH’s history, but also an opportunity to invest in the life of the island today.
‘The Southern Show is a brilliant example of community spirit, tradition and local pride, and we are delighted to play a leading role in supporting its 2026 event.’
Last year more than 15,000 people attended the show.
The prestigious Supreme Champion title went to the The Kermode Family with their Suffolk Ewe Lamb, while first reserve went to The Cain family - who had been the Supreme Champion for the previous two years - with their Limousin Cow.
Second reserve went to Neil Masson and Vicky Masson with their Holstein Cow, while Rhian and Alec Masson were third reserve with their Ayrshire Cow.