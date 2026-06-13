The Manxman vessel has returned to service after it was withdrawn on Friday due to ‘technical issues’.
Two sailings had to be cancelled on Friday and the Ben-my-Chree was drafted in to operate the routes.
But now the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed the technical issue has now been resolved.
Following successful testing and sea trials, Manxman is returned to service for Saturday’s Douglas to Heysham sailing at 9.15am.
Managing director Brian Thomson said: ‘We again sincerely apologise to customers affected by the recent disruption and thank them for their patience and understanding while this technical issue was being resolved.
‘We would also like to thank our engineering team for their tireless work in delivering a swift repair and returning Manxman to service.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.