The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) critical care team was called to two separate incidents on the Isle of Man over the weekend, including a fall from height and a road traffic collision in the south of the island.
In the first incident, the team received reports of a casualty who had fallen from an unknown height. No further details have been released about the circumstances of the incident or the condition of the patient.
A second callout saw the air ambulance crew activated at 11.05am following reports of a road traffic collision in the Ballasalla area.
However, while the team was en route, it was stood down and no longer required at the scene.
A GNAAS spokesperson told Isle of Man Today: ‘Our team received reports of a fall from an unknown height,’ while also confirming that the second incident did not require the crew's attendance.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service provides rapid-response critical care support to serious incidents across the British Isles, often working alongside local emergency services.