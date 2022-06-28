New lifeboat is to be formally named with day of celebrations

Ramsey RNLI is holding a ‘lifeboat day’ and official naming ceremony for its new Shannon-class boat this Saturday (July 2).

The proceedings to name the Ann and James Ritchie II 11am at Ramsey Lifeboat Station.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer will formally name the vessel in a service of dedication in front of invited guests, family and friends.

The Ann and James Ritchie II will be launched at around 12pm when the crew will give a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the £2.2 million lifeboat.

It is jet-powered, and bigger, faster and more manoeuvrable than the Mersey-class boat it is replacing.

Shannon class boats are also safer and more comfortable for the crew.

Ramsey the second RNLI station to receive one of the modern new boats, with Peel’s Frank and Brenda Winter having gone into service in October.

The day will continue with a ‘Lifeboat Afternoon’ between 12.30pm and 5pm, organised by the crew and featuring a range of activities for all. Refreshments will also be available.

Subject to operational requirements and prevailing weather conditions there will be an opportunity to have a look around the Ann and James Ritchie 2 before she is recovered at 4.30pm.

In the run up to Lifeboat Day, the charity organised a ‘Lifeboat Trial’ to find 15 Lifeboats and Stormy Stans mascots which are being displayed in 15 shops around Ramsey.

Entry for this is £1 and entry forms can be picked up from Ramsey Lifeboat Shop and participating shops.

Closing date for entries is 5pm on Friday, July 12, and the winners will be announced in a presentation.