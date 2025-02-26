A bill to change how local authorities work is looking to strengthen the terms of mandatory functions which they are required to carry out.
MHK for Douglas Central Chris Thomas says under the potential new terms, the way byelaws are made, pensions are regulated and how expenses are managed would be updated.
However, Peel Commissioners believe there has been a lack of consultation on the bill and it could impose functions that are only carried out by larger UK city councils.
Mr Thomas said: ‘The bill is about tidying up lots of aspects, and it's been well consulted on.
‘Some of the commissioners haven't even had a meeting since it was introduced into the House of Keys, and they certainly don't know what it's all about.’