The new terms have been developed by Culture Vannin in collaboration with the Coonceil ny Gaelgey (Manx Language Advisory Council) and follow Autism Acceptance Month in April.
Their introduction also coincides with Blein ny Gaelgey (Year of the Manx Language).
The new vocabulary includes Autaghys (autism), Autistagh (autistic) and Ta mee autistagh ('I am autistic').
Culture Vannin said the terminology reflects a more modern and inclusive understanding of how many autistic people and their families choose to describe themselves. The organisation said the additions also demonstrate how Manx continues to evolve, with new words being developed to reflect changes in society and everyday language.
Anyone wishing to learn the new terms can do so in a number of ways.
Audio recordings of the new vocabulary, along with additional autism-related phrases, are available on Culture Vannin's YouTube channel. A downloadable poster explaining the new terms has also been produced to support schools, community groups and anyone interested in learning the language.
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian MHK said: 'The new words clearly demonstrate that the Isle of Man is a welcoming and inclusive place for autistic people, while highlighting that Manx is a real and living language for everyone in the community.
'Language shapes how we understand ourselves and each other. Introducing these words is about more than translation: it is about recognition, dignity and belonging for autistic people within our Island's language and culture.
'I'm delighted that these words will become part of our historic language, particularly during this year-long celebration of Manx.'
The announcement builds on the island's 10-year Autism Spectrum Condition Strategy, which aims to improve the lives of autistic people and their families across the Isle of Man.
The Year of the Manx Language celebrates the history and future of Manx Gaelic as a living language.
So far, it has included a drone display over Douglas, an accessible exhibition at the Manx Museum, and 'Mannin Aboo!' passports encouraging visitors and residents to learn and use Manx words and phrases.
Ruth Keggin Gell, Manx Language Development Officer for Culture Vannin, said: 'Manx, like any other community language, has always adapted to reflect the lives of its speakers. These new words, which are Gaelic renderings of words with Greek origins, remind us that our language is a living language that continues to grow alongside the people who use it.'
Jade Boylan and Matt Quine, lay members of the DHSC Autism Spectrum Condition Strategy Steering Group, said: 'To have the Manx language recognise autistic people is important in making us feel like a true part of the island's culture. Having new Manx words created for autistic and autism is a great demonstration of inclusivity within the Manx language.'