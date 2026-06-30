People taking part in the ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passport initiative have the opportunity to collect extra stamps by visiting the new ‘Mind Your Language!’ exhibition at the Manx Museum.
The exhibition, which is open now until Saturday, October 4, explores the history, revival and everyday use of the Manx Gaelic language through a range of interactive displays, historic artefacts, artwork, films and music.
Jointly curated by Culture Vannin and Manx National Heritage, the exhibition has been designed as an introduction to Manx Gaelic for both residents and visitors, while also celebrating the island's unique linguistic heritage as part of Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language.
Visitors to the exhibition can collect a ‘cultoor’ (culture) stamp for their ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passport at the Manx Museum's front desk, while those looking to add even more stamps can also take part in a specially created exhibition trail, which rewards participants with an additional three stamps.
The trail encourages visitors to continue their experience beyond the museum by exploring nearby Castle Street and Strand Street.
Participants are invited to find speech bubbles displaying Manx words before completing an exhibition trail leaflet. Successfully locating the words reveals three ‘lucky words’, which can then be used as additional passport stamps.
Alongside interactive exhibits, visitors can explore objects from Manx National Heritage's collections as well as newly commissioned films, artwork and music created during 2026 to mark Blein ny Gaelgey. The exhibition has been designed to appeal to all ages, with a variety of hands-on elements encouraging visitors to engage with the language.
Accessibility has also been considered, with Braille and large-print versions of the exhibition available. Supporting audio files can also be accessed through the Learn Manx website, allowing more people to enjoy the displays.
Year of the Manx Language coordinator Tiffany Kerruish commented: ‘One of our aims for Year of the Manx Language is to encourage businesses to get involved.
‘This exhibition trail takes the work that we have already done with the Mannin Aboo destinations and encourages visitors to the Manx Museum to venture down into Douglas’s main shopping area to discover the hidden Manx words on five different windows.’
The ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passport scheme encourages people to discover attractions, businesses and organisations across the island while using simple Manx words and greetings.
Pocket-sized passports are available from the Manx Museum and a number of other locations.
Each passport contains five basic Manx words and phrases, complete with phonetic pronunciations to help participants gain confidence using the language. A QR code included in the passport links to a full list of participating destinations, where visitors can receive a stamp after greeting staff with a Manx word or phrase.
Once their passport has been filled with stamps, participants can add their contact details, seal the passport and return it to Culture Vannin to be entered into a prize draw, which will take place after the autumn half-term holiday.
The ‘Mind Your Language!’ exhibition and accompanying trail have been supported by the Domestic Event Fund.