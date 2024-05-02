After 40 years of invaluable service, the leader of the 1st Marown Scouts group is standing down.
Deemed as one of the island’s most successful scout groups, it’s now on the hunt for a replacement.
But it’s big shoes to fill.
Bernard Moore started taking his younger brother to the Scouts in Marown in 1982.
In his own words: ‘I volunteered to help and things developed from there! ‘I have remained as scout leader at Marown ever since!’
At that time his dad was already running the Braddan scout section and his mum was running the guides group at St John’s.
Bernard had attended Braddan scouts and Onchan Venture scouts and the majority of his family have been in beavers, cubs and scouts.
His wife, Bernadette, helped with Ramsey beavers when their son Ross attended. Bernard told the Examiner what made him get involved and why he stayed on at the Marown group for so long.
He said: ‘It is good to see young people having fun, learning new skills, growing in confidence and maturing into young adults over the years.
‘A lot of them still acknowledge me around the island and when they had their own children they came along and joined the group as well.’
He added that he’s had a great time along to way, and got a lot out of his experiences. Bernard continued: ‘I have been to various scout jamborees including the world one in 2007 to celebrate 100 years of scouting.
‘I have also supported groups to go to UK, Ireland and America which was an amazing experience for all who attended.
‘I have lots of happy memories from various island camps.
‘One proud moment for Marown scouts was making a go kart with the group and racing it in the soap box derby in Port Erin and actually winning it outright doing speeds of 23 miles per hour!’
In 2020, Bernard was recognised for his dedication over the years, receiving the Silver Acord, a scouting award for service of a most exceptional nature.
Now retiring, Bernard explained what attributes his predecessor will need to ensure the Marown group continues to thrive.
He said: ‘A good scout leader requires many attributes but patience, creativity, organisational skills and commitment are needed to ensure a group runs efficiently and successfully.
‘I would always encourage people to become Leaders as it's very rewarding and its nice to give back to the community.’
While Bernard is stepping back, he’s said that he is ‘very happy to help with camps and other activities’, especially the regular climbing at the Scout campsite at Mullin ny Carty near Ballasalla.
1st Marown scout lead volunteer, Paul Craine, expressed his appreciation to Bernard for his service and is urgently appealing for new leaders or the Marown group may be forced to close.
He said: ‘Bernard will be enormously missed - he is the most practical person I have ever met.
‘He can make, build, modify or improve anything mechanical and he shares these skills with young people.
‘His commitment has been a real inspiration to generations of Scouts.
‘Going forward, we need new leaders or our scout section may be forced to close.
‘The beavers, cubs and scouts sections in Marown are strong in numbers with more than 40 youngsters (including 14 scouts aged 10 to 13 years) attending every week.
‘Ideally we could do with a couple of new leaders as I am also standing down as group scout leader (a more administrative role) at the end of term.
‘We have an exceptional team of leaders across the three sections and receive remarkable support from our restructured trustee board - all volunteers.
‘Leaders have many training opportunities, both online and through practical activities.
‘We would really love to hear from anyone interested in becoming a leader or group scout leader and joining our team. ‘