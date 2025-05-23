An e-gaming company that was raided by police as part of an investigation into international money laundering is to be wound up.
Police executed a search warrant at the offices of Ableton Prestige Limited and Amiga Entertainment Ltd on Ridgeway Street, Douglas, in March this year.
Two people were arrested and released on police bail.
The Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed the operation was carried out in relation to a ‘large-scale’ international money laundering investigation.
An application for the winding up of Ableton Prestige, Amiga Entertainment and allied company Aperia (IoM) Ltd was made to the high court on April 16.
The application, which was presented by the companies themselves, will be heard at the Courts of Justice in Douglas on June 13.
Any creditor or contributor who wants to support or oppose the winding up can attend the hearing.
They must give notice in writing of their intention to do so to the companies’ advocate Smith Taubitz Unsworth Ltd, of Kensington House, 77-79 Bucks Road, Douglas, no later than 6pm on June 12.
Following the raids in March, a police spokesperson said: ‘The Isle of Man authorities continue to work in partnership, responding robustly to prevent, identify and disrupt any criminal activity of this nature.
‘Money laundering is not a victimless crime and can be generated from other, appalling offences such as drug, arms and human trafficking, environmental crime, modern slavery, bribery and corruption.
‘It is imperative that the Isle of Man authorities and industry across all sectors remain vigilant and mitigate vulnerabilities that can be exploited by criminals.
‘The Isle of Man is committed to disrupting illicit activity and preventing the island, its people and financial and non-financial sectors from being exploited.’
Ableton Prestige Global Ltd surrendered its licence with the island’s Gambling Supervision Commission in April 2024. It had held it since September 2018.