The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) says it has not signed off on a new bus shelter in Onchan over concerns about its quality.
Complaints have been made over flooding round the new shelter on Royal Avenue.
A Freedom of Information request was submitted to the DoI from someone question the quality of the work and describing the shelter as ‘resembling a very large paddling pool’.
The request adds: ‘It's quite frankly embarrassing that work if this standard is still being passed by the DoI considering the state of the Douglas promenade.’
In response, the DoI said: ‘The works have not yet been signed off due to concerns about quality, which are currently being reviewed by our highways division. The costs for putting the base in for the shelter was £3,450.’