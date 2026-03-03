Onchan Commissioners have resisted the chance to make a quick buck by selling the registration plate on one of the first vehicles the local authority ever purchased.
A request came in from an undisclosed individual, asking to buy the number plate of the authority’s 1952 Ferguson tractor which reads ‘OMN 90’.
The cost of buying the number plate would have stood at around £3,000 but commissioners, who put up rates by 6% last month, voted against selling it during last month’s board meeting.
The letter, received in January, said: ‘Forgive me for reaching out through the registrations department, but I was trying to reach the owner of the vehicle with the registration number OMN 90.
‘At present I have OMN 91 and OMN 92 and I was looking to try to acquire either OMN 90 or OMN 93.
‘I have another cherished number 450 RMN that I would happily trade with cash if you were interested, or just a cash deal if that is something you would consider?
‘I realise this is out of the blue and a massive long shot, but if you could let me know your thoughts on this proposition I would be very grateful.’
The number plate remains on the tractor which was the first vehicle purchased for the authority’s park’s department for use at Onchan Pleasure Park and around the District.
Onchan Commissioners’ chief executive Ross Phillips told members: ‘The tractor is currently in storage, and there is an agreement in place for an employee of the authority to maintain, store and display the tractor at various events around the island. The ownership of the tractor remains with the authority.’
At the meeting in February, one member suggested there was no reason for the authority to retain a cherished vehicle registration that holds a value of approximately £3,000.
But, following a discussion, it was proposed by Andrew Gibson and seconded by Gabriella Corkish that the authority will not sell registration number which was unanimously agreed.