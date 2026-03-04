A prestigious community award in Onchan has been awarded to Keith Watterson for his ‘unpaid service’ to the village.
The Crosh Pobble Chonnnaghyn (otherwise known as the Onchan Community Cross) is awarded every two years to a resident of the District who has added to the quality of life within the area.
Mr Watterson was awarded with the cross this year due to his involvement with Abbeylands Chapel, Onchan Methodist Church, the former Joint Hackney Licensing Committee of Douglas and Onchan, Onchan Endowment Committee, Live at Home, Douglas and Onchan Branch of Citizens Advice Service, and his time as an Onchan Commissioner.
A civic service is due to be held in April where Mr Watterson will be presented with the award.