Three new political members have been appointed to the Isle of Man’s Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as the government seeks to shore up the department.
Minister Without Portfolio Tim Crookall, Middle MHK Stu Peters, and MLC Diane Kelsey have joined the department, alongside Peter Reid, who was appointed last month.
Their arrival follows the departure of Minister Jane Poole-Wilson and David Ashford, who had been serving on an interim basis since November 2024.
Health Minister Claire Christian welcomed the new appointments, emphasising the importance of delivering services that meet the public’s needs.
She said: ‘Together, we will work as a team to ensure we focus on what matters to the public: ensuring our health and social service works for the people of the Isle of Man and meets the needs of our community – both now and in the future.’
The changes come at a turbulent time for the DHSC, which is currently recruiting for a new interim chief officer.
Paul Richardson, who has held the role since August 2023, is set to retire this summer.
His successor will be appointed on a limited-term basis, with a salary of between £100,658 and £125,375 a year.
Just last month the department faced criticism after the release of the new healthcare mandate and operating plan.
The mandate, alongside the Manx Care Operating Plan, sets out a restructuring of services aimed at achieving financial sustainability.
As part of the DHSC’s new financial framework, residents can expect reductions in hospital beds and longer waits for non-urgent care.
However Minister Clair Christian said they are focused on shifting care closer to patients' homes and social care needs.