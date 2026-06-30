Households in the island could receive grants and interest-free credit to switch to cleaner heating under a new scheme proposed to Tynwald for approval in July.
The ‘Heat Wise Home’ scheme, put forward by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) working with Manx Utilities, would help homes transition to air source heat pumps, with additional support available for insulation, draught proofing, window upgrades and ventilation improvements to make homes more efficient.
Under proposals, lower-income households would receive full grant support. Middle-income households would receive a combination of grants and interest-free credit via a hire purchase.
Full-support households would be eligible for:
- Up to £16,000 as a full grant towards a heat pump
- Up to £7,000 as a full grant towards other eligible measures
Partial-support households would be eligible for:
- An £8,000 grant plus an £8,000 interest-free credit towards a heat pump
- 50% of costs, up to £7,000, towards other eligible measures
The scheme builds on earlier government schemes including the Green Living Grant Scheme and Energy Efficiency Scheme, plus draws on the Manx Utilities’ Heat Pump Trial, which saw more than 150 installations.
An air source heat pump, which runs on electricity, works by extracting heat from outside air. They are typically two to three times more energy efficient than a conventional boiler.
The department say funding is planned to run until April 2029.
Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber said: ‘The proposed “Heat Wise Home” scheme would help residents across the island live in warmer, healthier homes while spending less on energy.
‘Subject to Tynwald approval, it will deliver targeted support that improves lives and helps future-proof our homes and communities.’
Residents can sign up to be notified of further updates and learn about the full list of proposed measures and eligibility criteria online at www.netzero.im/heatingsystems