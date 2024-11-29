The Isle of Man Post Office has unveiled a new £2 collectable coin celebrating Cammag, the traditional sport deeply rooted in the island’s history.
The seasonal release is a tribute to a game once central to Manx culture, often compared to hurling or shinty in neighbouring Celtic nations.
Cammag, played primarily during the festive season, dates back hundreds of years, with the earliest written record appearing in 1760.
The game, which pitted teams from different parts of the island against each other, was one of the Isle of Man's most popular sports before football gained prominence in the late 19th century.
It remains a vibrant tradition, with an annual St. Stephen's Day match at St. John’s between the North and South following the Hunt the Wren festivities.
The coin’s reverse design features two crossed cammag sticks and the inscription ‘Nollick Ghenall Cammag’ within a festive frame.
Each coin is presented in a decorative protective pack, ensuring collectors can preserve it in pristine condition.
The coin is available for pre-order at £14.50, with it being officially released on December 2, 2024.
Last year, the Isle of Man Post Office released a £2 coin inspired by the stained-glass window of Kirk Christ Church
The 2023 Christmas coin featured a design inspired by the Nativity scene stained-glass window, found at Kirk Christ Church, in the parish of Rushen, Isle of Man.
The church is the oldest in the parish of Rushen and has a wide variety of beautiful stained-glass windows.
More information and purchases can be made through the Isle of Man Post Office.