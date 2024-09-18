A new government fund has been established to accelerate the delivery of important projects that develop people’s skills and ensure a future ready workforce in the Isle of Man.
It comes after the Treasury agreed to make a substantial £250,000 available for the Isle of Man Skills Board to action its ‘Skills Strategy’.
The three-year plan, which was backed by Tynwald in May, has been identified as a ‘key part’ of the Government’s vision and set down in the Island Plan.
It looks to deliver a ‘strong and diverse economy’ and ‘outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities’ for all island residents.
A spokesperson from the Government said: ‘Individual projects that will accelerate the delivery of actions outlined in the strategy and which aren’t covered by existing Government budgets will be able to apply, as long as they have defined and measurable outcomes.
‘Tackling the skills shortage across multiple sectors is a key objective of both the Island Plan, which sets the vision for a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man, and the Economic Strategy that aims to create and fill 5,000 new jobs by 2032.
‘It was developed by the Isle of Man Skills Board, which sees Government working collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce and educational providers to ensure that the island’s workforce meets the needs of the economy.’
Peter Reid, the board’s independent chair, said: ‘The new fund will be a catalyst for action and accelerate the delivery of projects to define and close the skills gap.
‘This initiative underscores the board’s commitment to addressing the skills challenge, ensuring a workforce that meets the needs of employers both now and in the future.’