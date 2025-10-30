Noble’s Hospital has announced the opening of its new Stroke Unit on Ward 4, representing a significant step forward in the delivery of specialist stroke care on the Isle of Man.
The purpose-built facility, which officially opened this week, has been designed to enhance treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery for stroke patients.
The development reflects Noble’s Hospital’s ongoing commitment to improving patient outcomes and providing high-quality, person-centred care.
The new Stroke Unit includes several specialist features to support rehabilitation. These include dedicated therapeutic spaces such as a fully equipped gym and kitchen, enabling patients to rebuild strength and regain independence through structured, personalised therapy sessions.
Modern, accessible bathroom facilities have also been installed to ensure patient comfort, safety, and dignity during recovery.
In addition, a redeveloped courtyard provides an outdoor area for patients and families to meet without disrupting therapy, as well as a quiet space to support language and cognitive rehabilitation.
The unit has been purposefully designed to deliver comprehensive stroke care — from acute medical treatment to longer-term rehabilitation — within a calm environment tailored to patients’ physical and emotional needs.
Jill Horsey, lead stroke nurse for Manx Care, said: ‘Stroke strikes suddenly, leaving no time to adapt.
‘Accessible, specialised stroke unit care is proven to have the greatest impact on recovery. Thanks to the support of three charities, our new unit offers spacious indoor and outdoor rehabilitation areas designed to meet the needs of those affected by stroke.
‘We are very excited to open this unit and improve stroke care on the Isle of Man.’
Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, added: ‘These improvements reflect our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care for our community.
‘We are grateful for the support of our partners and look forward to the positive impact these changes will bring for patients, families and staff alike.’