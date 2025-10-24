The Great North Air Ambulance (GNAA) assisted with the transfer of a patient from the Isle of Man to a hospital in the UK on Friday morning.
According to the service, the aircraft, carrying two doctors and a paramedic, departed its base at 11:20am and landed at Noble’s Hospital helipad shortly before 12pm.
The team then assumed care of the patient before undertaking the 34-minute flight across the Irish Sea to a specialist hospital in the UK.
After the patient was safely transferred, the helicopter was refuelled and returned to base.
Providing an update on this morning’s incident, the GNAA also issued a plea for further fundraising for the service from members of the public.
A spokesperson said: ‘For now, our missions to the Isle of Man are funded, but in the future we'll depend on the generosity and fundraising efforts of the island's residents to ensure we can continue responding when people need us most.’