Work is continuing on a new treated water service reservoir and pump station in Jurby which Manx Utilities says will strengthen the area’s water infrastructure for years to come.
The project aims to improve resilience for existing homes and businesses, support future development and provide the required fire-fighting storage for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service.
Recent progress includes completion of the reservoir wall pours and the casting of roof slab concrete panels on site.
Roof planks will soon be lifted into place over the pump and valve gallery to allow internal pipework to be installed.
Manx Utilities says that despite high winds earlier this year limiting crane operations, additional resources were brought in to keep the programme on track.