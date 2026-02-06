The closure of the A18 Mountain Road has been extended until 3.30pm today (Friday), with the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) saying conditions remain too variable to safely reopen the route earlier.
The road was initially shut by police at around 5am because of wintry conditions and poor visibility, with the closure first extended until 1pm.
However, the DoI has now confirmed the temporary closure order will remain in place for a further two and a half hours.
In an update issued this afternoon, the department said it is aiming to reopen the road in time for commuter traffic, but stressed that conditions on the Mountain continue to differ significantly along the route.
Highway Services said two photographs taken at 11.40am, at the Bungalow and at Hailwoods Rise, showed contrasting conditions despite being only a few hundred metres apart.
The department said visibility remains very variable, with thick mist in places and clear conditions in others, making it difficult to assess the safety of the full length of the road.
While conditions are improving, with temperatures rising and heavy rain now falling, the DoI said further salting of the road would not assist at this stage.
‘The current conditions mean that further salting of the road would not assist,’ a spokesperson said.
Earlier today, the department warned that webcams along the Mountain Road only provide a snapshot of conditions and do not reflect the full length of the A18, with conditions to the north said to be worse than around the Bungalow.
Access to the Creg Ny Baa Hotel remains available from Douglas, Onchan and Laxey.