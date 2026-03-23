In a written Tynwald question, Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper asked Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian when the next stage of the strategy for the long-term provision of residential, nursing and respite care will be brought to Tynwald.
Ms Christian responded by providing an update on other reports and assessments needed before a long-term strategy can be formulated.
She said: ‘The Department recognises the importance of setting out a clear, long-term strategy for the future provision of residential, nursing and respite care. Work to develop a standalone strategy has not yet commenced in full.’
The minister explained that the department’s 2025/26 Plan set out that development of such a strategy would depend on the Ageing Well Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) and the Nursing, Residential and Home Care Funding Review.
She explained that Public Health has now published the JSNA, while the department has since brought forward the Funding Review to the Council of Ministers.
Ms Christian said work is now being carried out to ensure the strategy can be brought before Tynwald soon.
She added: ‘We will undertake a Tynwald Members Workshop in April ahead of bringing the report to the May sitting of Tynwald. This work remains essential to determine the service model on which any long-term strategy must be built.
‘The timeframe to take forward the strategy will be reviewed after the Tynwald debate in May 2026.’
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