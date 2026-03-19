An income of more than £100,000 is lost each year by the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) due to untaxed vehicles.
But DoI Minister Tim Crookall says the number of untaxed vehicles represents only around 1–2% of the island’s total.
He was responding to a written Tynwald question from Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson, who asked about the loss of revenue caused by untaxed vehicles.
Mr Crookall said: ‘Current enforcement data indicates that only a small percentage (approximately 1–2%) of vehicles driving on the island’s roads are not taxed.
‘Based on recorded vehicle numbers and an average rate of £165 for the anticipated 1% of untaxed vehicles, the estimated loss of income would be £110,220.’