People in the island are being invited to share their views on whether laws protecting farm animals from dog attacks should be strengthened.
This follows changes elsewhere in England and Wales in March, where dog owners can face unlimited fines if convicted of their dog attacking livestock on farmland, as well as on surrounding footpaths and roads.
The updated legislation also expands police powers, allowing officers to seize dogs, take DNA samples and apply for warrants during investigations.
Current Manx legislation allows dog owners to be fined up to £1,000 if their pet is found worrying livestock while straying, or not under control, on farmland.
However, the law does not specifically address livestock attacks, which are now treated as a more serious offence in England and Wales. Under the revised legislation there, attacks are defined as direct physical contact resulting in injury or death.
Recent surveys conducted by the Manx National Farmers’ Union (MNFU) suggest the issue remains widespread in the island.
Between 50% and 80% of farmers reported being affected by livestock worrying incidents each year since 2022, according to the organisation. Farmers have also reported significant financial losses and emotional distress linked to attacks.
Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber said: ‘Most dog owners act responsibly, but livestock worrying, especially during lambing, can have devastating impacts on the farming community.
‘It is right that we consider strengthening our laws, and this consultation fulfils a commitment we made in our Department Plan.’
A police spokesperson added: ‘Dog owners should always keep their animals under control, particularly around livestock. These incidents are preventable, and where offences occur, we will take appropriate action.’