The new tip for the east of the island will open at the end of next month.
The 'Eastern Civic Amenity' is next to the incinerator at the bottom of Richmond Hill, Braddan.
it is designed to take waste and recycling, the facility is set to open its doors on time and on budget on Thursday, June 29.
The 1.4-hectare site, is publicly owned and operated by the joint committee from five local authorities – Douglas, Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff.
It will provide for recycling and improved facilities to those at the current site including a much larger re-use area, skips and parking facilities. The site will also provide for the disposal of domestic waste that cannot be recycled or re-used.
The build began in August 2022 after the current site in Pulrose, which is used by over half the island’s population, was deemed to be approaching maximum capacity.
The final day of operation at the current amenity site will be Sunday, June 25. There will be no service in Douglas for three days (June 26-28) to allow staff to relocate all remaining equipment before opening the new Amenity site to the public at 8am on Thursday, June 29.
All other amenity sites around the island will remain open at this time.
The Mayor, Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare, former chair of the Eastern District Civic Amenity Site, said: ‘It is extremely positive to be in a position where we are now just a month from the opening of a development which will serve as a fine improvement of the existing amenity facility
‘The project demonstrates our commitment and the commitment of our friends in neighbouring authorities to recycling and waste reduction. It acknowledges much needed facility improvements for the public and also helps protect the island’s environment and society.’