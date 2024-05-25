A new trial date has been set for early next year in a case of alleged fraud involving the attempted purchase of an airline by an island businessman.
Jason Scales, 30, of The Bretney, Jurby, denies one count of fraud and two counts of supplying an article for use in a fraud.
The charges relate to the attempted purchase of Stobart Air by Mr Scales’ company Ettyl Ltd in 2021.
His trial at the Court of General Gaol Delivery was aborted for legal reasons earlier this month while Mr Scales was part-way through giving his evidence.
Appearing in court again on Friday when a new trial date was set for January 13 next year, Mr Scales confirmed he had dispensed with the services of his advocate and was hoping to instruct a new one.
The trial is listed for three weeks.
His case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on June 21. Mr Scales’ bail continues.