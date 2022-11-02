New TT scoreboard put on hold
The TT scoreboard on Glencrutchery Road is dismantled - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
A permanent replacement for the TT scoreboard won’t be in place in time for TT 2023.
Enterprise Minister Lawrie Hooper told the House of Keys this week that construction would be put on hold as now isn’t the right time to ‘get it up and running’.
