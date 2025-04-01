A major project to improve wastewater treatment for the Crosby and Glen Vine area is close to completion, Manx Utilities (MU) has confirmed.
The new Crosby Wastewater Treatment Works is already partially operational, with wastewater from the surrounding catchment now being processed at the site.
According to MU, the facility is expected to be fully online by the end of April, providing significantly improved outflows into the nearby River Dhoo.
While the treatment works is now handling wastewater, it will take several weeks for the biological processes to fully mature.
Once fully operational, the plant will play a key role in improving water quality in the area.
The multi-million-pound project has been delivered on schedule and within budget by local firm Paul Carey & Sons Ltd, supported by specialist contractors from off-Island where required.
A new pipeline linking the pumping station in Glen Vine to the treatment works was installed last winter, timed to minimise disruption to users of the Heritage Trail. The new facility is also equipped with modern odour control systems designed to prevent any impact on nearby residents and trail users. Once landscaping has matured, the site will be screened from view.
Manx Utilities chair John Wannenburgh MHK praised the team behind the project.
He said: ‘I am extremely proud of the work undertaken by the delivery team at Crosby.
‘This scheme will be completed in the coming weeks within budget and on time.
‘Even with the finishing touches still to be made, such as final road surfacing and landscaping, the site looks great.
‘I now very much look forward to seeing a start being made in Peel and have every confidence that scheme will be equally successful.’