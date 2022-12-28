Gary Thomas, assisted by friend Steve Berrisford, completed the Nine Peaks Challenge in July, raising £4,311 for charity.
Gary and Steve are pictured with managing director Sally Helwich, chief executive Amanda Cafearo, and chair Judy Arnold.
Gary said: ‘To everyone who gave a donation, it still humbles me that in such a time of hardship, especially with money, that people gave. I cannot thank everyone enough.’
