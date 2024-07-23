The health body said that to ensure the long-term timely delivery of the service, it has recently appointed Mr Kelvin Gomez as Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, who will be joining the team from September 16. Upon his commencement, Manx Care say timely access to breast services will be ‘significantly improved’. Breast Care services operate a regular ‘One Stop’ assessment clinic (also referred to as ‘Triple Assessment’ clinics) for new referrals into the service, as well as recalls from the Breast Screening service.