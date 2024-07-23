People on the Isle of Man suspected of having breast cancer are experiencing a nine-week wait for referrals. That’s according to Manx Care who cite ‘workforce vacancies’ for the delay to the Urgent Suspected Cancer Referral.
The healthcare provider states that it’s working to secure temporary capacity in the UK to allow women needing a two-week assessment to have it conducted in England.
It’s also offering patients who have been affected by the delays a date for their clinic appointment over the next few weeks, with appointments offered based on both clinical priority and date order of referral receipt in Noble’s Hospital.
Those affected will be contacted directly by the Patient Information Centre.
The current increased waiting times are said to be predominantly due to the vacant Consultant Breast Radiologist post.
Manx Care say it’s undertaking ‘extensive recruitment efforts to attract and fill this position with a suitable person to deliver excellent care’, but add that there is a shortage of Breast Radiologists across the UK.
Interested qualified candidates are currently undertaking visits to Noble’s Hospital to meet the team and understand the services. In the interim, Manx Care has arranged for a visiting Consultant Breast Radiologist to attend for two days in addition to their full-time working commitments in the North West of England.
Additionally, from July 25, a Consultant Breast Radiologist will be joining the team for one day per week, which will support the initial assessments of 14-15 patients per week.
Manx Care is continuing to source a locum who can work regular weekdays, which will provide a more consistent service.
The health body said that to ensure the long-term timely delivery of the service, it has recently appointed Mr Kelvin Gomez as Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, who will be joining the team from September 16. Upon his commencement, Manx Care say timely access to breast services will be ‘significantly improved’. Breast Care services operate a regular ‘One Stop’ assessment clinic (also referred to as ‘Triple Assessment’ clinics) for new referrals into the service, as well as recalls from the Breast Screening service.
The ‘One Stop’ model provides patients with a comprehensive clinic whereby the Breast Radiologist works alongside the Breast Surgeon to undertake breast ultrasound biopsies and other procedures, with the patient also being supported by Specialist Breast Care Nurses.
Professor Partha Vaiude, Manx Care’s Clinical Director for Cancer Services, said: 'It’s important that we detect potential breast cancers at the earliest opportunity, and our temporary staffing arrangements offer support to our patients and the service during this challenging period.
‘The successful recruitment and appointment of a Consultant Breast Radiologist is our top priority.
‘We welcome the appointment of Mr Gomez as Consultant Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon to our service, which will significantly reduce our breast service waiting times and offer long-term service continuity and excellent care for our patients.’
Julie Stokes from the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group added: ‘We totally understand what a worrying time it is for patients waiting for their initial appointment at the Manx Breast Unit, and a nine week wait is unacceptable and not sustainable.
‘We appreciate how difficult it has been for Manx Care to secure a locum Breast Radiologist while they’ve advertised the full time post. We look forward to the new locum starting on 25 July, which will hopefully shorten waiting times in the short-term, and seeing the post filled on a permanent basis.’ A spokesperson for Manx Care added: ‘We understand that this will be a concerning time for our patients who have not yet had their first appointment.
‘If you feel you may have a breast problem at this time, please contact your GP. For further queries, or if you need more information/symptom advice, please contact the Breast Care Nurses on 01624 650194.’