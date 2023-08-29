Heron and Brearley has said there is no agreement with anyone to take over The Highwayman as a tenant.
It comes after rumours were circulating that Jaks Group, who own Barbary Coast and Jak's Bar and Smokehouse, were going to take over the Peel pub.
The Highwayman, in Ballawattleworth, is going through a change of management and the brewery is currently 'reviewing the best option for it'.
Known for its large restaurant area, the kitchen in the pub has been shut for some time.
In December 2022 the pub temporarily closed due to staffing issues.
Steven Taylor, Managing Director of Okells Inns, said: 'As you probably know, like most UK pub operators as well as managing pubs, we also rent some out to tenants.
'We regularly review which sites should be managed or tenancy, and the Highwayman is going through a change of management, so we’re reviewing the best option for it.
'Jaks Group is currently a tenant of ours in Douglas at Barbary Coast, so I guess it’s an easy assumption to make. 'However, we have made no decision regarding the Highwayman and at this stage, could well keep it as a managed pub.'