No lollipop person is in place at Rushen Primary School because no applications have been received.
Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson revealed the problem in after answering a written Tynwald question from House of Keys Speaker and Rushen MHK Juan Watterson on what steps have been taken in recruiting a crossing patrol at the school.
In her answer Mrs Poole-Wilson said: ‘The Road Safety Team has made three attempts to recruit for this position, but no applications have been received.
‘A zebra crossing is in place outside Rushen Primary School to ensure children's safety.
‘The Road Safety Team is currently working with the Office of Human Resources to explore potential strategies for improving recruitment for these roles.’