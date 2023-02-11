Manx Care’s breast screening service is not currently offering appointments, health bosses have announced.
It has been suspended while updates are made to the programme.
The service, which automatically invites women aged 50 to 70 for non-symptomatic breast screening, is currently unavailable on the island, and it is as yet unknown when the programme will be back to normal, although Manx Care says it is 'working hard' to quickly restore the service.
A spokesman said: 'Anyone who is due to have a routine two-yearly screening mammogram will receive an invitation in due course.
'Symptomatic breast clinics are unaffected and continue to run as normal.'
Manx Care said that when the programme is back up and running, staff will aim to get appointments scheduled for people as soon as possible, with a view to offering appointments for February if projects progress as planned.
Manx Care, which runs the health service at arm's length from the government, advises people who feel you may have a breast problem at this time to contact their GP.
For further queries, contact the breast screening team on 642570.