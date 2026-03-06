Temporary speed limits are set to be introduced on two roads in order to complete maintenance for upcoming motorsport races.
Sections of the A1 (Douglas to Ballacraine road) and A3 (Ballacraine to Ramsey road) will have speed restrictions from Monday, March 9 until Friday, May 8.
The measures will apply to areas that normally have higher limits or are derestricted, and temporary limits of either 30mph or 40mph will be enforced - but only when the appropriate signage is in place.
The lower limits will be introduced incrementally as work progresses along different sections of the routes. Once work in a particular area has been completed, the temporary signs will be removed and the usual speed limit will be reinstated.
A spokesperson from the Department of Infrastructure commented: ‘Planned works include carriageway repairs, paver resurfacing, verge maintenance, black and white kerb painting, road marking, installation of road race safety equipment, and more.
‘Where necessary, temporary traffic lights will also be in operation. Depending on the particular activity being undertaken, these may be either during working hours or on a 24 hour basis.’
The DOI also recently announced a 10-day full closure of the Mountain Road next month to allow essential preparation work ahead of this summer’s TT.
The A18 will be closed 24 hours a day from 9.30am on Tuesday, April 7, until 3.30pm on Friday, April 17.
The closure will cover the sections from Creg Ny Baa to the Bungalow, and from the Bungalow to Ramsey.
The programme includes a range of works to ensure the road is ready for TT traffic, including installation of poles, signs, race safety equipment, marshalling posts, and painting of bridges and kerbs.
Cyclical maintenance such as gully clearance and verge cutting will also be carried out.