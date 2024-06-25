Costs for a controversial plan to build a five-turbine windfarm in the south of the island have not risen so far, the chair of Manx Utilities says.
In the House of Keys this week, John Wannenburgh was asked whether projected costs for the scheme at Earystane and Scard have changed.
Manx Utilities says until a manufacturer is appointed it can’t confirm the exact cost of the windfarm proposed - but it’s current working assumption is £36m including contingency margins.
In answer to a question tabled by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse, Mr Wannenburgh said: ‘The projected cost of Earystane has not changed. Since the original business case was presented to the board.
‘As with any scheme at the development phase, cost estimates will be subject to change as aspects of the site and proposed design are clarified.
‘As we progress through this project, cost estimates and scheme objectives will be verified with suppliers to ensure the scheme remains appropriate and delivers good value for customers.
‘Equipment cannot be ordered without a manufacturing tendering process. It is anticipated the manufacturing tender will be issued during the financial year 2024/25. However, it will be necessary to seek funding before equipment is purchased from any supplier.’
It was revealed earlier this month that up to £1m may have to be spent on upgrading the airport’s radar system if the windfarm goes ahead.
Costs include a contingency of £1m for the upgrade, and an alternative of between £80,000 and £120,000 spent to ‘revise airport procedures’.
Manx Utilities will not be submitting its planning application for the Earystane windfarm until early 2025.
A spokesman for Manx Utilities said: ‘Manx Utilities have attempted to be as open and informative about the outturn costs of this project and as helpful to the public and interested parties as possible.
‘At this stage we do not have a final design and therefore it is not possible to be too specific about outturn costs.
‘We do anticipate these to be within the £36m cost envelope, but this is still subject to verification through tender. We have sensibly included some contingency funding within the £36m evaluation.’