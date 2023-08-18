There will be no emergency pharmacy open in Peel on Sunday.
Cowley’s Pharmacy on Atholl Place, Peel, will be closed 'due to personal circumstances'..
Sunday pharmacies are open on a rota basis in Peel and the south.
However, there is frequently no cover at all in the south.
Douglas's emergency pharmacies are Boots the Chemist on Strand Street, which is open from 11am to 4pm and Lloyds Pharmacy in Shoprite, Victoria Road, which is open from 10am to 2pm.
Ramsey's Lloyds Pharmacy in Shoprite, Bowring Road, will be open from 10am to 2pm.
Cowley’s Pharmacy in Peel will be open as usual for the rest of this week (including Saturday), and will open as normal on Monday.
GP surgeries and the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) have been informed.